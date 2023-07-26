The Dodgers traded Syndergaard (finger) to the Guardians on Wednesday in exchange for Amed Rosario, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Syndergaard has been on the injured list since June 8 with a blister on his right index finger and began a rehab assignment July 15. The 30-year-old righty holds a 7.16 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 55.1 innings across 12 starts with the Dodgers, and he will presumably work out of the back end of Cleveland's rotation once he returns from his assignment -- likely in early August.