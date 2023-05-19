Battenfield was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Guardians on Friday with right shoulder inflammation, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Battenfield struggled in his last outing Wednesday against the White Sox and now will be on the shelf for at least a couple weeks. He had been slated to start Monday, so the Guardians will have to find a substitute.
