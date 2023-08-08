Laureano is starting in right field and batting fifth in his Guardians debut Tuesday versus Toronto.

Will Brennan is on the bench with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi readying to toe the rubber for the Blue Jays. Laureano was claimed off waivers from the Athletics on Monday and should at least get regular starts versus southpaws. He's slashed just .180/.260/.321 in 173 plate appearances this year versus righties.