Laureano was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Laureano has slashed just .143/.265/.229 with a 38.6 percent strikeout rate for Cleveland this season to earn a trip off the 40-man roster. He is sure to clear waivers given that he's making $5.15 million this season, and Laureano would also likely accept an outright assignment by the Guardians since declining one would mean forfeiting what remains of his salary.