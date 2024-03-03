Laureano has gone 2-for-7 with four walks over his first four Cactus League games.

Laureano is in a pivotal season at age 29. He was designated for assignment by Oakland last year and revitalized his career with the Guardians to an extent. Laureano is an option for the outfield, either in center or right, as well as designated hitter. Estevan Florial, Myles Straw (illness) and Will Brennan are also in the mix to join Steven Kwan in Cleveland's outfield on a regular basis.