Laureano went 3-for-4 with one double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over Toronto.

His two-run shot in the 11th provided the Guardians with a four-run cushion that helped propel them to a victory. Laureano, who also added a single and a double, had struggled since being claimed off waivers from the A's in early August. However, he is showing signs of breaking out of his funk as he now has seven hits with two homers, two doubles, and seven RBI over his past four contests.