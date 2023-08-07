The Guardians claimed Laureano off waivers from the Athletics on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Laureano was designated for assignment by Oakland over the weekend but will remain in the majors and join a team with playoff aspirations. The 29-year-old is sporting a .213/.280/.364 slash line this season, but he should receive a good amount of playing time in Cleveland, especially against left-handed pitching. Laureano is under team control through 2025 but could be a non-tender candidate this offseason unless he finishes 2023 on a high note.