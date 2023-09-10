Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Laureano started the past four games and will head to the bench Sunday after going 1-for-12 with two walks, two RBI and four strikeouts. Myles Straw will man center field and bat ninth.
More News
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Racks up three hits•
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Gains traction in everyday lineup•
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Homers, records three hits•
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Tallies three RBI•
-
Guardians' Ramon Laureano: Added to lineup Friday•