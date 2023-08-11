Laureano went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Laureano is 1-for-9 with a walk, a double, one RBI, one run scored and four strikeouts over his first three games with the Guardians. It's unclear how the playing time will shake out in the outfield, but Laureano's presence could cause a further reduction in at-bats for Myles Straw. For the season, Laureano's .209/.277/.359 slash line over 67 games isn't all that different than Straw's .235/.298/.293 line in 111 contests. Will Brennan and Oscar Gonzalez may also see less time in right field if that's where Laureano ends up getting most of his playing time.