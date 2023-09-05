Laureano went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in Monday's 20-6 loss to the Twins.

Laureano is batting .314 (11-for-35) over his last eight games, a span that includes three multi-hit efforts. The outfielder has just one steal in 23 games for the Guardians, giving him nine on the year. He's also slashing .225/.294/.375 with eight home runs, 31 RBI and 35 runs scored through 87 games between Cleveland and Oakland, though his play has been strong enough with his new team to command a near-everyday role.