Laureano went 2-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's victory over the Rangers.

He clubbed his ninth home run of the season to lead off the fifth inning. This performance marked Laureano's seventh multi-hit game since joining Cleveland on Aug. 8 from the Athletics. In 29 games with the Guardians, he's slashing .248/.342/.406 with three homers, 13 RBI, 14 runs and one stolen base over 101 at-bats.