Laureano is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Laureano had started each of the last 12 games but will take a seat versus Sonny Gray and the Twins on Tuesday. With Laureano on the bench, the Guardians will roll out a starting outfield of Steven Kwan, Myles Straw and Will Brennan from left to right.
