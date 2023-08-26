Laureano went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Laureano put the Guardians ahead with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and added an RBI double in the sixth for insurance. It was his second straight multi-hit effort, though just his third such game in 14 contests since he was scooped up off waivers. Across 78 games between Cleveland and Oakland this year, he's slashing .216/.285/.364 with seven homers, nine stolen bases, 27 RBI, 29 runs scored, 13 doubles and three triples. He could get a run of playing time in right field with Will Brennan battling a right knee strain.