Laureano is not in the Guardians' lineup Friday against the Athletics.
Laureano drew the start at right field Opening Day on Thursday and finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and a walk. With the Athletics turning to right-hander Ross Stripling for Friday's game, Will Brennan will start in right field and bat fifth.
