Guardians' Rhys Hoskins: Losing out on playing time

Hoskins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

From June 9 through Wednesday, Hoskins started in all but one of the Guardians' 13 games but went an abysmal 6-for-48 (.125 average) at the plate. The rough stretch of action appears to have resulted in Hoskins ceding his everyday role to prospect Cooper Ingle, who was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Friday. ingle will draw a third consecutive start to close out the weekend, while Hoskins has been relegated to the bench for all three games against Seattle.