Guardians' Rhys Hoskins: Nets team's only run Tuesday

Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Twins on Monday.

Hoskins kicked off the scoring in the contest with a 416-foot solo blast in the second inning. That ended up being Cleveland's only run of the game. The long ball was Hoskins' first since June 19, and he entered Tuesday having batted .167 with 16 strikeouts over 13 games since that homer. Hoskins was provided a touch of power with eight home runs across 254 plate appearances on the season, but it's otherwise been a tough time for the veteran first baseman, as he's slashing a meager .180/.319/.359 with a 31.5 percent strikeout rate.