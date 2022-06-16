Palacios has started just four of 13 games in June.
While he occasionally comes off the bench, he's gone just 4-for-15 (.267) with two doubles, four RBI and a run scored in eight games in June. The 25-year-old outfielder has simply been crowded out of the regular mix, as Myles Straw and Oscar Gonzalez have grabbed everyday roles while Steven Kwan and Oscar Mercado have functioned as a platoon in left field. Palacios' playing time is likely to be limited to the odd start versus right-handed pitchers -- he's yet to start against a southpaw all season.
