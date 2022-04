Palacios was called up from Triple-A Columbus and is starting in left field Monday against the Angels.

Palacios has a .749 OPS through 14 games with Columbus this season and will make his way to the big-league club after missing out on the Opening Day roster. Steven Kwan exited Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and is out of the lineup Monday, and playing time could be available for Palacios until Kwan is able to return.