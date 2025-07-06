Bazzana (oblique) started at second base and went 0-for-2 for the Guardians' entry in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.

Bazzana began the rehab process from an oblique injury suffered in mid-May. He played just four innings in the field, which supports MLB.com's estimated late July return for the first overall draft pick in 2024. Prior to the injury, the 22-year-old Bazzana posted a .252/.362/.433 line with four home runs, 17 RBI, eight steals and 29 runs across 33 games.