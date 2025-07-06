Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bazzana (oblique) started at second base and went 0-for-2 for the Guardians' entry in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.
Bazzana began the rehab process from an oblique injury suffered in mid-May. He played just four innings in the field, which supports MLB.com's estimated late July return for the first overall draft pick in 2024. Prior to the injury, the 22-year-old Bazzana posted a .252/.362/.433 line with four home runs, 17 RBI, eight steals and 29 runs across 33 games.
More News
-
Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Beginning rehab stint in ACL•
-
Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Engaging in baseball activity•
-
Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks•
-
Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Injured at Double-A•
-
Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Warming up at Akron•
-
Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Makes splash in Double-A•