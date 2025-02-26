Bazzana walked twice and hit a three-run home run in Tuesday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Bazzana entered in the sixth inning to play second base. The 22-year-old's notorious discerning eye was on display in his first two plate appearances when he worked walks. He then jumped on the first pitch he saw in the bottom the ninth inning, going deep over the wall in right field. He's not expected to win the Guardians' open job at second base to start the season, but Bazzana and his 70 hit tool could reach the majors in 2025.