Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Influential in twin bill

Bazzana went 3-for-7 with two walks, a triple, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's doubleheader split with the Pirates.

Bazzana, who knocked in the Guardians' lone run in a 7-1 loss in the afternoon, was more influential in the nightcap. He walked off Pittsburgh with a two-run homer to complete Cleveland's comeback from a 3-0 deficit. It was Bazzana's first career walkoff and a promising start to the second half for the rookie, who carried a .193/.282/.341 slash line over 35 games heading into the All-Star break.