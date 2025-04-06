Bazzana went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and four runs scored for Double-A Akron on Saturday.

Bazzana's made a great first impression at the Double-A level, going 6-for-8 with two walks, two extra-base hits, two steals, three RBI and five runs scored through his first two games for the RubberDucks. The first overall in the 2024 draft, Bazzana immediately showed off a 70 hit tool and could breeze through the system on his way toward the starting job at second base for the Guardians later this season.