Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Returning to Double-A action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
Double-A Akron is expected to reinstate Bazzana (oblique) from the 7-day injured list Friday, SI.com reports.
Bazzana has been out of action with Akron since mid-May due to a right oblique strain, but he was cleared to resume a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 5. Through the first seven contests of his rehab assignment, Bazzana has gone 4-for-18 with two doubles, eight walks, seven runs, two RBI and one stolen base. The 22-year-old infielder posted a .795 OPS to go with four home runs and eight steals in 33 games for Akron before landing on the IL.
