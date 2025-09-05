Bazzana went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Twenty games into his stay at the highest level of the minors, Bazzana launched his first home run for the Clippers in style. His two-run shot was a walk-off job. The 2024 first-overall pick has endured the predictable struggles in his first go-around at Triple-A and entered the night batting just .182 over his first 19 games for Columbus. However, Bazzana has exhibited a keen eye, posting a .415 on-base percentage.