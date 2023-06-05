McKenzie mowed down the Twins' lineup, allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out 10 over five innings. He did not factor into the decision.

McKenzie's 2023 debut was certainly one to remember. It was his seventh career double-digit strikeout game, and he became just the fifth pitcher in MLB history to throw five innings or less while allowing zero runs, striking 10 or more and allowing 1 or fewer hits and walks. His slider was noticeably dominant in the outing. He got seven swings on it and six swings and misses for an absurd 86 percent whiff rate. It's obviously coming from a very small sample size, but fantasy managers who opted to hold on to McKenzie after the preseason injury news certainly seem to be rewarded. The 25-year-old will look to keep rolling into a home start against the Astros next weekend.