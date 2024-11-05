Vargas elected free agency Monday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Vargas played quite a bit for the Nationals the last couple years, but he slashed just .246/.295/.316 in 2024 and the club didn't want to pay him a raise in arbitration. The utility player will hit the free-agent market rather than accepting an outright assignment.
