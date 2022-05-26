Vargas cleared waivers and was released by the Cubs on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Vargas was recently designated for assignment by Chicago, and he elected to become a free agent rather than report to the minors. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 games for the Cubs and had a .130/.231/.348 slash line with one home run and four RBI.
