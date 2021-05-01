site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Amed Rosario: Not starting Saturday
Rosario isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Rosario had gone 3-for-8 with two extra-base hits, two runs and an RBI across the last two games. Jordan Luplow will take over in center field and bat second.
