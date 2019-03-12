Haase has gone 4-for-10 with a homer so far this spring.

Haase isn't a particularly highly-rated prospect, though he has shown some power in the minors, hitting 27 homers in just 97 games in 2017 and adding 20 more in 120 games last season. He's behind two established veterans in Roberto Perez and Kevin Plawecki, but neither has a strong enough track record that it would be impossible to see Haase beat them out for a roster spot.