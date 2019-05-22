Indians' Eric Haase: Joins big club
The Indians recalled Haase from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Though top backstop Roberto Perez was diagnosed with a concussion following his departure from Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics, he's already made noteworthy progress in his recovery and isn't expected to require a stint on the 7-day injured list. That said, Perez is unlikely to be available for at least a couple days, so Haase will move up to the big club to provide some extra depth at catcher behind Kevin Plawecki.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners & losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...