The Indians recalled Haase from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though top backstop Roberto Perez was diagnosed with a concussion following his departure from Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics, he's already made noteworthy progress in his recovery and isn't expected to require a stint on the 7-day injured list. That said, Perez is unlikely to be available for at least a couple days, so Haase will move up to the big club to provide some extra depth at catcher behind Kevin Plawecki.

