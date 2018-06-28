Indians' Eric Haase: Leaves with migraine
Haase left Wednesday's game for Triple-A Columbus with a migraine.
Given that Haase is a catcher, it made sense to remove him as soon as he felt symptoms (after only one inning), before he risked taking a foul tip to the head. The 25-year-old catcher has some significant raw power, but has had trouble making contact at every stop of the minors. He is hitting just .217/.282/.345 with five home runs and a 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 260 plate appearances in his first full season at Triple-A.
