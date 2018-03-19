Indians' Eric Haase: Optioned to minors
Haase was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Haase has held his own this spring, hitting .250/.348/.750 with three homers in 23 plate appearances, but he was never expected to break camp with the Indians with Roberto Perez and Yan Gomes ahead of him at the major-league level. Instead he'll report back to Columbus to open the season, where he should spend the majority of the campaign after working mostly with Double-A Akron in 2017.
