Haase was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Haase made a brief appearance with the Indians in May but has otherwise played with Columbus this season. He's struck out at a 35.4 percent clip across 401 plate appearances, but has balanced that somewhat by blasting 28 homers. Regardless, he's likely to serve only as depth behind Roberto Perez and Kevin Plawecki to close the season.

