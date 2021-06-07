Mejia will make his second turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Since Mejia had worked out of the bullpen in his prior three appearances with Cleveland, he faced a limited pitch count in his first MLB start Friday in Baltimore. Before giving way to the bullpen, the rookie impressed over his 50-pitch outing, holding the Orioles scoreless while permitting one hit and one walk and striking out two. He should push up his pitch count to around 65 to 75 on Wednesday, and another solid showing would likely increase his security in the Cleveland rotation.