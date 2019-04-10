Moroff will start at second base and will bat eighth Wednesday against the Tigers.

Moroff will draw his fifth start of the season as the occupant of the short side of a platoon at second base with the lefty-hitting Brad Miller. The lack of steady at-bats dampens Moroff's fantasy prospects enough as it is, but he hasn't helped his cause by getting off to a 2-for-18 start to the season while striking out in half of his plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...