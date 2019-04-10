Moroff will start at second base and will bat eighth Wednesday against the Tigers.

Moroff will draw his fifth start of the season as the occupant of the short side of a platoon at second base with the lefty-hitting Brad Miller. The lack of steady at-bats dampens Moroff's fantasy prospects enough as it is, but he hasn't helped his cause by getting off to a 2-for-18 start to the season while striking out in half of his plate appearances.