Naquin had surgery to stabilize a stress reaction in his right hip Thursday. He is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-10 weeks.

Dr. James Rosneck inserted three screws in Naquin's femur after the outfielder suffered the stress reaction a week ago. If Naquin is able to return to baseball activities on the short side of that timetable, there's a decent chance he will be able to return to action sometime around the latter stages of September, but expect the Indians to play it cautious with a playoff spot seemingly in their grasp and other viable options in the outfield.