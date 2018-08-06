Indians' Yan Gomes: Available off bench Monday

Gomes (hamstring) is available off the bench for Monday's game against the Twins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gomes is out of the starting lineup for a third straight game due to a bout of hamstring tendinitis, but he was apparently able to do some pregame running Monday and reported feeling much better. Given his availability off the bench for Monday's series opener, there's a chance the backstop could rejoin the starting nine as early as Tuesday, though the Indians won't rush him back given their comfortable lead in the AL Central.