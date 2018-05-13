Indians' Yan Gomes: Blasts three-run home run
Gomes went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run, double, three RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Royals.
Gomes hit his fifth home run of the season, this one coming off left-hander Danny Duffy. It was his second home run off of a left-handed pitcher this season, and though his numbers are down against them as a whole through 33 at-bats this season, he managed to slug .509 against them last season. He remains the primary starter behind the plate for the Indians, and is hitting a respectable .266/.343/.479 on the season.
