Indians' Yan Gomes: Day off Thursday

Gomes is out of the lineup Thursday against the Angels.

It appears to be a regular day off for Gomes, who was behind the plate for the first two games of the series. Roberto Perez will get the call in his place for the afternoon matchup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast