Indians' Yan Gomes: Day off Thursday
Gomes is out of the lineup Thursday against the Angels.
It appears to be a regular day off for Gomes, who was behind the plate for the first two games of the series. Roberto Perez will get the call in his place for the afternoon matchup.
