Indians' Yan Gomes: Day off Wednesday

Gomes is not in the lineup against Texas on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gomes will receive a breather after going 2-for-6 with one run scored during Tuesday's extra-inning loss. In his absence, Roberto Perez will catch Corey Kluber and bat eighth.

