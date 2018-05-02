Indians' Yan Gomes: Day off Wednesday
Gomes is not in the lineup against Texas on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Gomes will receive a breather after going 2-for-6 with one run scored during Tuesday's extra-inning loss. In his absence, Roberto Perez will catch Corey Kluber and bat eighth.
