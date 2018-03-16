Indians' Yan Gomes: Dealing with minor arm soreness
Gomes is out with minor arm soreness Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The injury does not appear to be serious, and Gomes could continue to hit as a designated hitter over the next few days. He's expected to catch again on Monday. Barring setbacks, he should be fine by the start of the season.
