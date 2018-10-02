Indians' Yan Gomes: Expects to return Friday
Gomes (thumb) is not playing in Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage but expects to be ready to go for the start of the ALDS on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Gomes missed the final game of the season after getting stitches in his thumb Saturday. He should be ready to be the starter behind the plate for the first game against the Astros. Roberto Perez will get the call if Gomes needs another day to recover.
