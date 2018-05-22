Indians' Yan Gomes: Gets breather Tuesday
Gomes is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Gomes will head to the bench for a breather after starting three consecutive games behind the dish. In his stead, Roberto Perez will start at catcher and hit seventh.
