Indians' Yan Gomes: Gets day off Tuesday
Gomes is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Gomes will take a seat for the second straight contest as him and Roberto Perez continue to split time behind the dish. He's started 11 of the Indians' 22 games this month, and should continue to share duties with Perez in the final week.
