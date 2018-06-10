Indians' Yan Gomes: Gets rest Sunday

Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gomes will sit in favor of Roberto Perez for the second time this series, but the former still seems to be the top option on the depth chart at catcher. The 30-year-old has posted a .705 OPS for the season, giving him a 268-point edge over Perez, who has struck out in 38.8 percent of his plate appearances.