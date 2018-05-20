Indians' Yan Gomes: Goes deep against Astros

Gomes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Saturday's win against the Astros.

Saturday marked Gomes' sixth home run of the season, bringing him nearly halfway to his total from a season ago. The strikeouts remain an issue for Gomes at 33.9 percent entering Saturday, but he's making good contact and getting on base at a solid clip. Gomes has re-established himself as a viable option at catcher even in 12-team leagues.