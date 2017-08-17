Play

Indians' Yan Gomes: Heads to bench for Game 2

Gomes is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Gomes will head to the bench after going 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBI in Game 1. Roberto Perez will take over behind the dish in his stead, batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast