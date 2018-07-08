Indians' Yan Gomes: Heads to bench

Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gomes will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series, giving way to Roberto Perez behind the plate. The 30-year-old Gomes has enjoyed a resurgent season with a .754 OPS, his best mark in the category since 2014. In a weak American League catcher class, Perez's performance thus far could be good enough to earn him a trip to the All-Star Game.