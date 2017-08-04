Indians' Yan Gomes: Hits bench Friday
Gomes is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
The 30-year-old backstop has just three one hit in his past 11 at-bats, so he'll get his second night off in three games. Roberto Perez will assume catching duties in his stead.
