Indians' Yan Gomes: Hits bench Friday

Gomes is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.

The 30-year-old backstop has just three one hit in his past 11 at-bats, so he'll get his second night off in three games. Roberto Perez will assume catching duties in his stead.

