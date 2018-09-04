Indians' Yan Gomes: Hits bench Tuesday

Gomes is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Gomes has typically been playing two or three games in a row before turning over catching duties to Roberto Perez. This time, he'll cede to his teammate after starting just one game. Gomes' mediocre .255/.305/.423 batting line easily outpaces Perez's .151/.244/.224, so there's little reason to believe a shift in playing time is coming.